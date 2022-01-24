Anushka Sharma issues statement after broadcaster reveal Vamika's face on TV

Anushka Sharma has reacted after her one-year-old daughter Vamika's face was broadcasted in the ongoing India-South Africa series. Pictures and videos revealing the face of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's one-year-old daughter Vamika has been going rounds on social media for the first time.

Anushka Sharma has issued a statement a few hours after her and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika's photos went viral on social media. It reads: "Hi guys! We realise that or daughters images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn't know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika's images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank you! (sic)." Within minutes of releasing the statement, Virat Kohli also posted the same on his Instagram Story.

Virat and Anushka have never revealed Vamika's face in any of their pictures since her birth. The star couple has also requested the paparazzi not to click her pictures since they want to maintain the privacy of their child.

Netizens who were eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of the star couple's daughter have taken the screenshots and circulated the pictures all over social media.

For the unversed, Virat and Anushka had earlier issued an official statement revealing the reason for keeping Vamika away from the limelight, "We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice."

Recently, Anushka had also penned a note thanking the camerapersons for not clicking pictures of their daughter Vamika while they accompany Virat for his cricket match tours.

