Arjun Tendulkar bids Mumbai good-bye, to play for Goa in 2022-23 domestic season

Arjun Tendulkar will play for Goa in the 2022-23 domestic season as per a Cricbuzz report.. The lanky left-arm pacer has been attending the training sessions of Goa and is all set to be the state's professional signing of the season. Arjun, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, has represented Mumbai in a couple of T20 games.Confirming the planned switch, Tendulkar said, "Getting maximum game time on the ground is important for Arjun at this juncture of his career. We believe that the shift will improve the probability of Arjun featuring in more competitive matches. He is embarking on a new phase of his cricketing career."

Goa Cricket Association president Suraj Lotilkar said that the state team wanted a left-arm pacer. "We are in need of a left-arm pacer and Arjun has showed interest. We generally recruit professionals and if he suits our team's requirements he will be picked. It is up to our selectors."Arjun (22) was part of the Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad in the league stages last season but could not make the cut for the knockouts. However, given the quality of talent available in Mumbai, the youngster could not make it to the XI at any stage.Mumbai chief selector Salil Ankola hoped the move will give a boost to Arjun's career. "We picked him for the Ranji Trophy last year but he could not make the XI. He is an extremely talented boy and all he needs is some match time so that he can prove his abilities. I hope this switch will serve that purpose," Ankola, a former India pacer was quoted as saying to Cricbuzz.

