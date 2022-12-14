Arjun Tendulkar scores century on Ranji Trophy debut, emulates father Sachin's feat

Arjun Tendulkar repeated father Sachin Tendulkar’s feat of scoring a century on first class debut while representing Goa against Rajasthan in the Ranji Trophy on Wednesday. Sachin Tendulkar had also scored a century on his Ranji Trophy debut, almost exactly 34 years back. Tendulkar, then 15, had scored a century against Gujarat at the Wankhede Stadium.

Arjun, 23, brought up the ton in 178 balls while coming in to bat at No 7. His inning witnessed 15 boundaries and two sixes at the Goa Cricket Association Academy. Arjun made his U19 debut during tour of Sri Lanka in 2018, but did not compete in the World Cup. He appeared in a few matches for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy before being selected to play for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Arjun moved to Goa earlier this year after receiving a NOC from Mumbai cricket.