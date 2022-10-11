Arun Singh Dhumal to be the new IPL chairman

Sports minister Anurag Thakur's younger brother Arun Singh Dhumal will now become IPL chairman. He will replace Brijesh Patel. The latter has been in the top position of the cash-rich league since 2019. With Dhumal looking set to take over the post of chairman, Ashish Shelar is going to become the new treasure of the BCCI as well.

Rajeev Shukla will not be the IPL chairman for another term. He was deemed to be one of the favourites for that position in the IPL.As per the report in Cricbuzz, Patel cannot hold that positions due to age cap limit for the post. The former India player is going to be 70 next month. Patel oversaw the affairs of the league in the most difficult phase of the IPL, which was hit by Covid.