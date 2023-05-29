IPL 2023 Final: Chennai Super Kings win toss opt to bowl first against Gujarat

Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and have opted to field in the summit clash of IPL 2023. A packed crowd and millions watching were left frustrated as rain played spoilsport yesterday.: The pitch is in the centre of the square. 66 meter square boundaries each side, and 74 meters down the ground. Slight changes today in the atmospheric conditions - it's cooler this evening.

No batter other than Shubman Gill has stamped his authority. Sai Sudharsan has been impressive in the few opportunities he has got but the other batters have struggled a bit. No batter other than Gill is in the list of top 20 batters in this season. The fact that Hardik is second in the run scorer’s list and has scored 325 runs in total, shows you that Gill has been on a different level.. If CSK manage to win the final, it'll be their fifth IPL title. Gujarat, on the other hand, will look to successfully defend their championship.

