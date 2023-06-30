Ashes, 2nd Test: England's 'Bazball' crumbles despite absence of Lyon, Australia secure 100-plus run lead (Day 3, Lunch)

London [UK], June 30 : Outstanding bowlers by Australian pacers saw England collapse from a commanding position and trail the visitors by over 100 runs at the end of the first session during day three of the second Ashes Test at Lord's on Friday.

At the end of the first session, Australia was 12/0, with Usman Khawaja (6*) and David Warner (5*) unbeaten.

England started the first session of day three at 278/4, with Harry Brook (45*) and skipper Ben Stokes (17*).

The hosts did not have a good start as they lost their skipper for 17 on the second ball of the day. He was caught by Cameron Green at the gully and gave Starc his second wicket. England was 279/5 at that point.

Jonny Bairstow was next up on the crease and made his intentions clear with a boundary. Harry Brook also reached his fourth Test fifty in 63 balls.

Starc once again struck for Australia. This time, he trapped Brook for 50 runs off 68 balls. He was caught by skipper Pat Cummins at deep extra cover. England was 293/6 at that point.

England crossed the 300 runs in 70.2 overs.

England needed Bairstow to stick around if they wanted a chance at getting a lead. But he was dismissed for 16 off 36 balls by Josh Hazlewood. England was 311/7 at that point.

The lower-order consisting of Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad tried to cut the deficit with some solid hits. But they could not last long either as they fell to Travis Head's part-time spin for nine and 12 respectively. England was bundled out for 325 in 76.2 overs.

England trailed Australia by 91 runs. Starc was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, taking 3/88. Head (2/17) and Hazlewood (2/71) also earned Australia success in the opening session. Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Cameron Green finished with a wicket each.

Australia came out to bat in their second innings.

The duo of Usman Khawaja and David Warner struck a boundary each to take Australia's lead over 100 runs at the end of the first session.

Brief Scores: England: 325 (Ben Duckett 98, Harry Brook 50, Mitchell Starc 3/88) and Australia: 416 and 12/0 (Usman Khawaja 6*, David Warner 5*).

