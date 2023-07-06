Ashes, 3rd Test: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh rebuild Australia's innings after early hiccups (Tea, Day 1)

Leeds [UK], July 6 : Star batters Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh did the repair works with a firm 155-run stand after England pacers Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes rattled Australia with four quick scalps early into the Day 1 of the ongoing third Ashes Test at Headingley on Thursday.

At the time of Tea Australia's score read 240/5 with Travis Head (39) unbeaten at the crease.

After Lunch resuming their innings at 191/4 the duo of Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh steady Australia's innings after they suffered early hiccups.

Mitchell Marsh came out all guns blazing as he slammed English bowlers all around the ground while keeping a fine partnership with Travis Head.

In the 48th over of the innings, Marsh slammed a stunning century in 102 balls. However, Marsh fell for a brilliant 118 on the stroke of tea as Chris Woakes gave his team a much-needed breakthrough.

Earlier, England bowlers dominated the first session in the 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley on Thursday as they took four wickets and kept Australia at a score of 91-4.

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne were the only Australian batter to cross the 20-run mark. England's Stuart Broad took two wickets and gave away just 20 runs in five overs. England's skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to field first.

In the 1st over, with the new ball, Stuart Broad took the wicket of David Warner. A big edge led the ball into the safe hands of Zak Crawley in the slip. David Warner scored four runs off five balls.In the 12.6 over, Mark Wood cleaned all ends up of Usman Khawaja's wicket. Wood bowled a blistering ball with a pace of 95mph, knocking the leg stump off the ground.

In the 24.2 over, Stuart Broad struck again this time he took the wicket of the man in form Steve Smith.A little inside edge on the bat led the ball to fall into the hands of the wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. Steve Smith made 22 runs off 31 balls while smashing one boundary and one maximum.

Brief Score: Australia 240/5 ( Mitchell Marsh 118, Travis Head 39*; Stuart Broad 2-58) vs England.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor