Ashes, 4th Test: Michael Vaughan praises Khawaja for his ton

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan praised batter Usman Khawaja for his remarkable century as Australia declared their innings at 265/6 with a lead of 388 runs on Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

At Stumps, England's score read 30/0--still needing 358 runs to win. Zak Crawley and Haseeb Hameed are curently unbeaten at the crease.

Earlier, Khawaja scored his unbeaten ton in the third session and helped give his side a lead of 388 runs. This was Khawaja's second century in the fourth Test.

"You can't play any better than @Uz_Khawaja this week .. not an easy pitch to Bat on but he has made it look simple .. #Ashes," tweeted Michael Vaughan.

Resuming the third session at 149/4, Australia batters Usman Khawaja (101*) and Cameron Green (74) continued with their fiery batting performance and completed their century and half-century, respectively.

England finally breathed a sigh of relief when Jack Leach dismissed Green (74), which was followed by Alex Carey's wicket on his very first delivery.

After declaring at 265/6, Zak Crawley (22*) and Haseeb Hameed (8*) took charge for England and took their side's score to 30/0.

( With inputs from ANI )

