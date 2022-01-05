Ashes, 4th Test: Rain curtails second session after Broad dismisses Warner (Tea, Day 2)

David Warner perished but Marcus Harris and Marnus Labuschagne ensured that Australia does not lose wickets in a cluster in the second session on Day 1 of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

At the tea break, Australia's score reads 56/1 with Harris (14*) and Labuschagne (0*) currently present at the crease. Only 9.1 overs were bowled in the second session.

Resuming second session at 30/0, Warner and Harris added 21 more runs to the total before the former was scalped by Stuart Broad. Warner was dismissed after playing a knock of 30 runs. This is the 13th time that Broad has managed to dismiss Warner in Tests.

Marnus Labuschagne then joined Harris in the middle and the duo ensured that Australia does not lose any more wickets before the tea break. Rain played spoilsport again and it led to a curtailed session.

For the fourth Test, Australia made one change as the hosts brought in Usman Khawaja in place of Travis Head. The left-handed Head was ruled out of the ongoing game as he tested positive for COVID-19 some days back.

On the other hand, England also made one change as the Joe Root-led side brought Stuart Broad in place of Ollie Robinson. Australia has already sealed the Ashes after gaining an unassailable 3-0 lead in the ongoing five-match series.

Brief Scores: Australia 56/1 (David Warner 21, Marcus Harris 14*; Stuart Broad 1-14) vs England.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor