Ashes, 4th Test: Smith, Labuschagne at crease as Australia extend lead to 188 (Lunch, Day 4)

David Warner and Marcus Harris might have lost their wickets but Marnus Labuschagne scored briskly as Australia extended its lead to 188 in the morning session on Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test here at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

At the lunch break, Australia's score read 66/2 -- leading by 188 runs. Labuschagne (28) and Steve Smith (8) are currently present at the crease for the hosts.

Leading by 122, Australia got off to a bad start as the side lost its openers Warner (3) and Marcus Harris (27) with the score being 52/2 in the 19th over. Warner was dismissed by Mark Wood while Harris was sent back to the pavilion by Jack Leach.

In the end, Labuschagne and Smith ensured that Australia does not lose more wickets before the lunch break.

Earlier, resuming Day 4 at 258/7, England managed to add 36 more runs to the total before being bowled out, handing Australia a lead of 122 runs.

For England, Jonny Bairstow top-scored as he played a knock of 113 while Pat Cummins took four wickets for Australia.

Brief Scores: Australia 416/8d and 66/2 (Marnus Labuschagne 28*, Marcus Harris 27; Mark Wood 1-15); England 294.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor