Ashish Nehra set to become head coach of Ahmedabad IPL team

Former Indian fast bowler Ashish Nehra is set to become the head coach of the new Ahmedabad-based team ahead of the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). According to a report by PTI, Nehra will be the head coach of the new franchise. Meanwhile former England opener Vikram Solanki is set to be named the 'director of cricket' and batting coach of the franchise. Meanwhile, India's 2011 Cricket World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten is in line to take a mentorship role.

A senior IPL source told PTI, "As far as I have heard, they have signed Ashish as their head coach and someone who would be in overall charge of the franchise. Solanki will be the 'Director of Cricket' and also expected to double up as batting coach and Kirsten will be in a mentorship role." "The Ahmedabad franchise can't announce it formally as it is a BCCI diktat and they can only make a formal announcement after they get the LOI. The head honchos of Ahmedabad franchise has already interviewed the trio and short-listed them for the season," the source added. Nehra and Kirsten share a strong relationship since Kirsten's time as the Indian head coach where Nehra was an integral part of the ODI team. They worked together at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2019 as part of their coaching staff. The upcoming edition of IPL will be a 10-team affair and is likely to begin from April 2.