Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam Among Six Players Jet Off To Holiday In London After T20 World Cup Debacle

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and five other players including Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Azam Khan have decided to spend their holidays in London before returning to Pakistan after their disastrous T20 World Cup campaign. The six players will not land in Pakistan with the rest of the squad on Tuesday. The above-mentioned players plan to spend time with friends and family in London.

Some are also thinking about playing in local leagues in the United Kingdom, according to a report in The Express Tribune. Meanwhile, head coach Gary Kirsten and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood will head to their respective homes. With no immediate engagements on the horizon, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has permitted the coaching staff to return to their countries, the report added.

Pakistan had a terrible outing in Group A of the ongoing T20 World Cup which ended with a narrow three-wicket win against Ireland on Sunday in their last fixture. As Pakistan's next international assignment is in August, the players are in no hurry to return. With almost two months before Pakistan host Bangladesh for a two-Test series, head coach Gary Kirsten and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood have also left for their respective homes and are expected to return in time for the Tests.