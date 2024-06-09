IND vs PAK: Imad Wasim Declared Fit for Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2024 Clash Against India

Pakistan's head coach, Gary Kirsten, confirmed that star all-rounder Imad Wasim has been declared fit and will be available for their upcoming T20 World Cup match against India on June 9. Wasim, who recently recovered from a rib injury sustained during last month's T20I series against England, missed Pakistan's opening match against the USA, which they lost in a Super Over by five runs.

"Imad Wasim will be available for the match against India," Kirsten announced to the press.

Wasim's return provides a significant boost to Pakistan, addressing concerns over their spin attack. In his absence, Pakistan struggled with their bowling balance, opting for Azam Khan alongside Shadab Khan as the only specialist spinner against the USA. However, captain Babar Azam criticized the spinners' performance, highlighting the challenges faced by the team.

Wasim, known for his all-round abilities, is expected to replace Azam Khan in the playing XI, potentially strengthening Pakistan's bowling lineup. While Wasim has dealt with various injuries throughout his career, including a chronic knee issue, Kirsten indicated that his current discomfort in the right rib cage is not a recurring problem.

The upcoming match against India in New York is highly anticipated, with both teams looking to secure a crucial victory in the T20 World Cup.