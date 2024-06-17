“Don’t Waste Your Time There”: Harbhajan Singh to Gary Kirsten After Pakistan’s Embarrassing T20 World Cup 2024 Exit

Former Team India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has publicly urged Gary Kirsten, former coach of the Indian cricket team, to return and coach the Men in Blue. Harbhajan, in a post on social media, referred to Kirsten as "one of the rarest diamonds" and a "special man" for the 2011 World Cup-winning team.

Kirsten recently criticised the Pakistan men's cricket team for their performance in the T20 World Cup 2024, particularly after their narrow three-wicket victory over Ireland. The 56-year-old coach expressed disappointment over the team's lack of unity and fitness, describing the situation as unprecedented in his coaching career.

In response this, Harbhajan Singh took to X, writing, "Don’t waste ur time there Gary .. Come back to Coach Team INDIA .. Gary Kirsten One of the rare .. A Great Coach, Mentor, Honest nd very dear friend to all in the our 2011 Team .. our winning coach of 2011 worldcup . Special man Gary."

It's worth noting that Gary Kirsten previously coached India to their 2011 World Cup victory. He worked with the MS Dhoni-led side from 2008 to 2011, contributing to their historic win in Mumbai that ended India's 28-year-long wait for a World Cup title.

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has hinted at stepping down as captain again, expressing confusion over the Pakistan Cricket Board's decision to reinstate him as captain after he voluntarily stepped down following the 2023 World Cup. Azam, 29, stated that he would discuss the matter with the PCB upon his return and would openly announce his decision if circumstances necessitate stepping down. "I thought that I shouldn't be doing it now, that's why I left it and I announced it myself," Azam said in a statement to ICC. "When I go back, we will discuss all that has happened here. And if I have to leave the captaincy, I will announce it openly."

The final decision regarding Azam's future as captain rests with the PCB.

