T20 World Cup 2026: 12 Teams Secure Qualification, Including Pakistan; Know How?

The T20 World Cup 2024 currently underway in the United States and the West Indies is crucial for the 2026 edition, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. In the first round, Pakistan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka were eliminated. Defending champion England advanced to the Super 8 stage at the last minute.

The Super 8 stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup isn't just the next round; the eight qualifying teams will also be directly qualified for the 2026 T20 World Cup. According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), 12 teams have secured spots in the 2026 edition.

India and Sri Lanka will host the 2026 T20 World Cup and have already qualified automatically. Australia, South Africa, the United States, Bangladesh, England, Afghanistan and the West Indies have also secured their berths in the 2026 tournament by reaching the Super 8 stage of the current T20 World Cup.

Pakistan, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Ireland may not have advanced to the Super 8 of the 2024 T20 World Cup, but they have already qualified for the World Cup in two years' time. These four teams, along with Pakistan, have secured qualification for the upcoming World Cup based on the ICC T20 rankings. New Zealand is currently ranked sixth, Pakistan is seventh, and Ireland is eleventh.

How will the remaining 8 teams qualify?

Two teams from the European Qualifier

One team each from the East Asia Pacific Qualifier and the Americas Qualifier

Two teams each from the Asia Qualifier and the Africa Qualifier

Qualification process:

Automatic qualifiers: 12 teams (hosts and top 8 from the 2024 T20 World Cup)

Regional qualifiers: 8 teams (Europe: 2; East Asia Pacific, Americas: 1 each; Asia, Africa: 2 each)

The T20 World Cup 2026 promises to be an exciting tournament with a strong field. The qualification process is underway, with the remaining teams to be determined in the coming months.