Asia Cup 2022: Rohit-Rahul share opening stand of 54, sets record

Dubai, Sep 4 Indian openers Rohit Sharma and K.L Rahul on Sunday shared a fifty runs partnership for the first wicket, hitting 54 runs inside the powerplay to give the team a blazing start in the Super Four clash with Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

India got off to a flier after being put in to bat by Pakistan on Sunday with Rohit Sharma and K.L Rahul bringing up the fifty-run stand in the fifth over.

Rahul struck 28 off 20 deliveries while Rohit blasted an identical 28 off just 16 balls, hitting three fours and two sixes. Their 54-run stand eventually ended when Rohit Sharma was out in the sixth over.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli built on the platform with a 44-ball 60 as India posted a target of 181/7 in 20 overs.

This was their 14th half-century partnership in T20Is for Rohit and Rahul which is the most by any pair in men's T20Is. They got past Ireland openers Kevin O'Brien and Paul Paul Stirling, who have figured in 13 fifty-plus stands.

The pair has five century partnerships and nine other fifty-plus run stands in the format. The other Indian pair with more than 10 fifty-plus run partnerships is Shikhar Dhawan-Rohit Sharma.

Kevin O'Brien and Paul Stirling have three century-plus partnerships. Two pairs Andy Balbirnie-Paul Stirling of Ireland and Kyle Coetzer-George Munsey of Scotland are next with 12 fifty-plus stands each.

