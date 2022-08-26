Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma enjoys scooter ride in Dubai, ahead of tense clash against Pakistan

Ahead of the all-important India-Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2022, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was spotted enjoying a scooter ride in Dubai. In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), skipper Rohit Sharma was seen "Vroooming" on a scooter ride after an intense practice session. BCCI's Twitter handle wrote,"Vroooming into the end of practice session - Captain @ImRo45 style".Earlier, Rohit Sharma was seen hammering sixes against his own bowling attack in the nets. Rohit returns to the Indian team for the Asia Cup in T20I format after a break after having last played during the tour of West Indies. Sharma played few handy knocks but failed to get any start.