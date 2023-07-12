Asia Cup schedule finalized, India to face Pakistan in Sri Lanka

The much anticipated Asia Cup games between India and Pakistan will be held in Sri Lanka as Rohit Sharma led team won’t travel to Pakistan, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed on Wednesday. Dhumal, who is in Durban for the ICC Chief Executives Meet (CEC) confirmed that BCCI secretary Jay Shah and PCB representative head Zaka Ashraf met ahead of ICC Board meeting scheduled on Thursday to finalise the schedule.

“Our secretary met PCB head Zaka Ashraf and the Asia Cup schedule was finalized and it is on course as it was discussed earlier. There will be four games of league stage in Pakistan, followed by 9 games in Sri Lanka including both India versus Pakistan game and in case a third game if both teams play final,” Dhumal told PTI from Durban.He rubbished reports emerging from Pakistan media that India will travel to neighbouring country as their sports minister Ehsan Mazari had been claiming in some quarters. Dhumal also denied reports from Pakistan which said India will travel to the country. He said that there was never a discussion regarding India going to Pakistan. “Neither India is travelling to Pakistan nor our secretary will be travelling contrary to reports that have surfaced. Only the schedule was finalised,” he said.Pakistan’s only home match on their land will be against Nepal. The other matches which will take place in Pakistan are Afghanistan versus Bangladesh, Bangladesh versus Sri Lanks and Sri Lanka versus Afghanistan.

