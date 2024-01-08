Assam's Riyan Parag slams second-fastest century in Ranji Trophy history

Assam all-rounder Riyan Parag has scripted history by smashing the second-fastest century in the history of the Ranji Trophy. He accomplished the milestone off just 56 balls against Chhattisgarh in his side's opener in the 2024 season. He ended up scoring 155 off 87 balls. He is now only behind the dashing Rishabh Pant, who clobbered a 48-ball century against Jharkhand in the 2016-17 season. Meanwhile, Parag displaced Madhya Pradesh's Naman Ojha at the second place as the latter smoked a 69-ball ton against Karnataka in the 2014-15 season.

Parag arrived in the middle with the scorecard reading 78/3.He went after the bowlers from the outset and scored runs all over the park. Despite running out of partners from the other end, he continued his hard-hitting.His 155 helped Assam finish at 254 in Raipur. Parag's stellar knock was laced with 11 boundaries and 12 sixes.This was Parag's second First-Class ton and also his highest score in the format. Parag who has touted as India's future finisher has been a key figure in Rajasthan Royals setup in the IPL.