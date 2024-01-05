AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: Pakistan's Victory Hopes Dwindle, Hazlewood's Late Show Puts Australia in Control

Pakistan faces a daunting challenge after a dramatic collapse against Australia in the ongoing Test match. After an impressive performance by Aamer Jamal with both bat and ball, Pakistan seemed to be in a promising position. However, a late surge by Australian bowler Josh Hazlewood turned the tables.

Hazlewood's exceptional effort in the final hour of day 3 secured three crucial wickets, putting Australia firmly in control. Agha Salman and Mir Hamza earlier made significant contributions by breaking the partnership of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. Pakistan's captain, Shan Masood, strategically set a trap for Smith, leading to his dismissal.

Despite Mitchell Marsh's calculated half-century, Pakistan fought back with Aamer Jamal's fiery spell, claiming the last four Australian wickets for just 10 runs. However, the visitors faced a setback as Mitchell Starc and Hazlewood dismantled the top order, leaving Pakistan with a narrow lead of 81 runs and only three wickets remaining.

Saim Ayub and Babar Azam provided a brief respite with a 50-run partnership, but Australia's Travis Head proved crucial by dismissing Azam. The situation worsened for Pakistan as Hazlewood returned to take three quick wickets in the same over, leaving Mohammad Rizwan with a challenging task to salvage the innings.

As Pakistan's lead hangs at 82 with just three wickets in hand, the match stands on a knife's edge, requiring a special effort from Rizwan to set a competitive target for Australia.