Aussie batter Usman Khawaja opens up on his emotions during final session of 1st Test of Ashes 2023

Birmingham [UK], June 21 : Australian left-handed opener Usman Khawaja has now spoken up on the emotions that he went through during the final moments of Australia's win on Day 5 of the Ashes 2023 series at Edgbaston.

Khawaja was in a different league throughout the first Test match. After scoring his first century on English soil, he was in a mood to make it double in the same Test match. However, England skipper Ben Stokes sent him back to the pavilion for a score of 65.

After his wicket, Australia stood on the verge of defeat as they had their last three wickets in hand and still a good amount of runs to chase.

"So heart-wrenching. When you're playing you're fine. Hard to watch. Definitely one of my favourite Test matches. I couldn't watch it with the guys. There was too much nervous energy there. Was watching in the change room on the delayed feed. Personally for me, even now, I've never felt like this. The ebb and flow of the whole game. It was no one's Test match until it was won," Khawaja said in the post-match presentation on Tuesday.

In the final session of the first match, Cummins and Lyon built a match-winning half-century partnership. Pat Cummins, known more for his exploits with the ball, scored 44* and Nathan Lyon 16*.

England made a comeback after Robinson cleared up Cameron Green (28). Australia suffered a major blow as Stokes dismissed Khawaja at 65. Australia were 209/7 with two new batters at the crease - Alex Carey and Pat Cummins.

England's hopes revived in the 81st over when Alex Carey was sent back to the pavilion. Australia were 227/8 needing 54 runs to win with just two wickets in hand.

Cummins and Lyon's resilient half-century partnership took Australia through an intense phase of the game.

After securing the two-wicket victory Australia now has a 1-0 lead in the series.

