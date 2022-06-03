Aussie David Warner 'feels the pain' of Devon Conway after Kiwi opener dismissed by England's Stuart Broad

After New Zealand opener Devon Conway fell to England's pacer Stuart Broad during their first Test at Lord's, Australian opener David Warner, who has been dismissed by the bowler numerous times, posted a hilarious message on social media expressing his sympathy for the Kiwi batter.

Conway was dismissed for just three runs after being caught by Jonny Bairstow at the slips off a Broad delivery.

"Devon Conway I feel your pain," posted the Aussie opener on Instagram.

Notably, the great Aussie opener has been at receiving end of Broad's brutal pace many times. During the 2019 edition of the Ashes, Broad had dismissed Warner seven times out of his ten innings. In two of his dismissals, Warner was caught by Bairstow as well. Warner was caught by a fielder off a Warner delivery thrice.

Warner's run in that series was horrific, as he could score only 95 runs in his 10 innings at a poor average of 9.50. This also included a solitary half-century, 61 in the third Test.

Coming to the match, Day one of the match between New Zealand and England was dominated by bowlers. Choosing to bat first, the Kiwis were bundled out for just 132. Only all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme (42*) and Tim Southee (26) could offer some resistance as debutant Matty Potts (13/4) and James Anderson (66/4) shook the NZ batting lineup with their pace.

In the second innings, England are currently at 116/7 in their 36 overs with Day 2 yet to start. Wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes (6*) and Stuart Broad (4*) will resume the proceedings for their side.

( With inputs from ANI )

