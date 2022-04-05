Australia captain Meg Lanning set for the Hundred debut

London, April 5 Australian captain Meg Lanning is set to make her debut in English domestic cricket tournament the Hundred after she signed for Trent Rockets for this season.

Lanning was one of 11 Austral to pull out of the Hundred's first season in 2021 due to restrictions on international travel and the competition's proximity to their home series against India.

The women's Hundred starts on August 11, four days after the final of the T20 tournament at the Commonwealth Games which will be held in its entirety at Edgbaston. Therefore, the calibre of overseas players involved is significantly higher than in the tournament's first season.

Meanwhile, the wages have also doubled, with Lanning among the players due to earn 31,250 pound from their involvement, an ESPNcricinfo report said.

Twelve overseas players were confirmed on Tuesday, adding to the dozen that had previously signed up. The signings announced were: Megan Schutt, Beth Mooney, Amelia Kerr (all London Spirit), Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland (both Welsh Fire), Deandra Dottin, Amy Satterthwaite (both Manchester Originals), Lanning, Mignon du Preez, Alana King (all Trent Rockets), Molineux (Birmingham Phoenix) and Tahlia McGrath (Southern Brave).

Trent Rockets women's squad:

Nat Sciver, Meg Lanning (Overseas), Katherine Brunt, Mignon Dupreez (Overseas), Sarah Glenn, Bryony Smith, Kathreyn Bryce, Alana King (Overseas), Abbey Freeborn, Mary Kelly, Sophie Munro, Alexa Stonehouse, Georgia Davis

