Australia players should have view on whether Langer should continue as coach: ACA chief

Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) chief Todd Greenberg has said that the senior players were within their rights to be consulted on head coach Justin Langer's future.

Langer's contract is set to expire later this year, and speculations are rife whether he will continue on as the coach even after winning the T20 World Cup and Ashes.

"I know they've spoken to a number of our players, which is good, because players should have a view. But ultimately the players don't make the sole decision on these things. They're able to provide some feedback and ultimately these are decisions for the CA board," Sydney Morning Herald quoted Greenberg as saying.

"One thing you can't dispute about Justin is he's a legend of Australian cricket, having played 100 Test matches. He's done an extremely good job over the last four years as coach, and in the last 12 months has had unbelievably strong success. He's got a very strong resume. The question that will be on CA's board is which direction they want to go to next," he added.

Further talking about the situation regarding Langer, Greenberg said: "I don't subscribe to the theme of player power - I haven't seen that and I certainly don't feel that in cricket. The players should have a view, and they should be able to provide honest and open feedback. But ultimately we also understand our place. It's not our decision to make, we're just part of a bigger set of stakeholders."

"Cricket is nuanced, it's different to the winter codes. The coach effectively is the head of the support staff, and is there to ensure the environment gives the players their best chance to succeed. All those things need to be taken into account when you make a decision," he added.

On Monday, Australian media reported that Langer was involved in a heated exchange with Cricket Australia officials where he was asked to re-apply for the head coach position. However, Cricket Australia denied all these reports.

Langer was appointed as the men's team coach in 2018 after the Sandpaper Gate which saw David Warner, Steve Smith serving out one-year bans.

Australia will next lock horns against Sri Lanka in a five-match T20I series, and then the side is slated to tour Pakistan for a multi-format series.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor