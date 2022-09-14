Australia players to wear indigenous jersey for T20 World Cup

Defending champions Australia on Wednesday revealed their Indigenous-themed kit for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Australia are going to wear an Indigenous-themed kit for the first time as the Aaron Finch-led side looks to defend their T20 World Cup title on home soil.

The new kit will have a gold & green gradient on the trunk while the sleeves will be black. The kit has reportedly been designed by Aunty Fiona Clarke and Courtney Hagen.The overall design is to do with the process of connecting with yourself as an individual, as a team, in the community and whatever is surrounded by you with the river, the land, whatever you see," Clarke said on the occasion. Hagen, on the other hand, explained that the idea behind the design of the kit is to incorporate the colours of both the First Nation flags in Australia. Australia have been drawn in the Group 1 alongside teams like New Zealand, England and Afghanistan.