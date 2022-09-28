Australia recalls Warner, Starc, Marsh, Stoinis for home series against West Indies

David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Marsh have been included in the 16-member Australian squad for the forthcoming two-match T20I series against the West Indies in Queensland.All the four players were missing from action during the just-concluded T20I series in India.

Warner was rested while Starc, Stoinis and Marsh were laid low by knee, side strain and ankle problems respectively.All-rounder, Cameron Green, who scored a couple of quick-fire fifties in India, has also been included in the squad. Meanwhile, left-arm spinner, Ashton Agar, and pace bowler, Kane Richardson have been rested.After playing the two T20Is against the West Indies at the Carrara Oval and the Gabba on October 5 and 7, Australia are scheduled to take on England in a three-match T20I series in Perth and Canberra. Before the start of their T20 World Cup campaign, Australia will also play a practice match at the Gabba on October 17.

