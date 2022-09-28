Australia recalls Warner, Starc, Marsh, Stoinis for home series against West Indies

September 28, 2022

Australia recalls Warner, Starc, Marsh, Stoinis for home series against West Indies

David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Marsh have been included in the 16-member Australian squad for the forthcoming two-match T20I series against the West Indies in Queensland.All the four players were missing from action during the just-concluded T20I series in India. 

Warner was rested while Starc, Stoinis and Marsh were laid low by knee, side strain and ankle problems respectively.All-rounder, Cameron Green, who scored a couple of quick-fire fifties in India, has also been included in the squad. Meanwhile, left-arm spinner, Ashton Agar, and pace bowler, Kane Richardson have been rested.After playing the two T20Is against the West Indies at the Carrara Oval and the Gabba on October 5 and 7, Australia are scheduled to take on England in a three-match T20I series in Perth and Canberra. Before the start of their T20 World Cup campaign, Australia will also play a practice match at the Gabba on October 17.
 

