Australia thrash England by 146 runs in fifth Test, win Ashes 4-0

Cameron Green and Scott Boland took three wickets each in the second innings as Australia defeated England by 146 runs in the fifth Ashes Test here at the Blundstone Arena on Sunday.

With this win, Australia won the five-match Ashes 4-0. Australian skipper Pat Cummins also took three wickets in the second innings as the hosts completed a perfect bowling performance.

Resuming the third and final session on Day 3 at 68/1, England batters Dawid Malan and Zak Crawley added 14 more runs to the total, but Australia came storming back as Cameron Green dismissed Malan (10) and Crawley (36) in quick succession, reducing England to 83/3 in the 23rd over.

Left-handed batter Ben Stokes (5) failed to leave a mark with the bat as he was scalped by Mitchell Starc in the 28th over. Nine runs later, Scott Boland went through Root's (11) defence, and England found itself reeling at 101/5, still, 170 runs away from the target.

Boland struck once again and this time he sent Sam Billings (1) back to the pavilion and hence England was in danger of losing the fifth Ashes Test inside three days. In the very next over, Ollie Pope (5) was bowled by skipper Pat Cummins and the wheels started to come off for England.

In the end, the Three Lions were bowled out for 124, handing Australia a 146-run win in the fifth and final Ashes Test.

Earlier in the day, Australia were bowled out for 155 in the second innings, setting England a target of 271 to win. For Australia, Alex Carey top-scored with a knock of 49 while Mark Wood scalped six wickets for England.

Brief Scores: Australia 303 and 155; England 188 and 124 all out (Zak Crawley 36, Rory Burns 26; Scott Boland 3-18).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor