Australia U19 vs Pakistan U19, Semi-Final:Pakistan Lose Half their Side, Australia On Top

Australia are on top currently against Pakistan in Benoni with regular strikes. Callum Vidler, Tom Straker and Raf MacMillan have all struck to dismiss the top in the Pakistan line-up. Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. The winner of today's contest will meet India in the final on coming Sunday.

Pakistan captain Saab Baig is pumped up to represent his country in such an important game. He credited team's unity for the good show in the tournament so far. Pakistan defended just 156 against Bangladesh in the Super Six clash to make it to the semis and needless to say, their pace bowling is one of their biggest strengths. Aussies have been standout with the ball after opting to field first.Australia have delivered a near-perfect performance today so far, with their bowling and fielding.

Australia Under 19 vs Pakistan Under 19 Playing 11

Australia U19 Playing 11: Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Tom Campbell, Oliver Peake, Raf MacMilllan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler

Pakistan U19 Playing 11: Shamyl Hussain, Shahzaib Khan, Azan Awais, Saad Baig(w/c), Ahmad Hassan, Haroon Arshad, Arafat Minhas, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ali Raza