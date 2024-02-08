Australia Advances to U19 World Cup Final to Face India Following Thrilling Victory Against Pakistan

Despite Ali Raza's impressive four-wicket haul, Australia maintained composure to successfully chase down 179 runs with just five balls and one wicket remaining. This victory sets up a showdown with India in the final, mirroring last year's men's ODI World Cup final.

