AUS vs PAK, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Australia vs Pakistan Match on TV and Online in India

Australia and Pakistan are set to face off in the third and final ODI of the ongoing Pakistan tour of Australia 2024, with the series tied 1-1. The match, scheduled for Sunday, November 10, will take place at Perth Stadium in Perth, determining the series winner.

The third ODI will be broadcast live in India on the Star Sports Network, which holds the official TV and digital rights for the series. Fans can also watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST.

Read Also | ‘You Are Appealing for Everything’: Mohammad Rizwan, Adam Zampa Share Hilarious Banter During AUS vs PAK 2nd ODI (Watch Video)

AUS vs PAK Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

Date and Time: Sunday, November 10, at 9:00 AM IST

Sunday, November 10, at 9:00 AM IST Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

TV Broadcast : Star Sports Network (exclusive broadcaster in India)

: Star Sports Network (exclusive broadcaster in India) Live Streaming : Disney+ Hotstar app and website

: Disney+ Hotstar app and website Subscription Plans: Monthly (Rs. 299), Quarterly (Rs. 299), Yearly (Rs. 899)

Australia took an early lead in the three-match series by winning the first ODI in a thrilling low-scoring contest. The reigning ODI world champions defeated Pakistan by two wickets. However, Pakistan bounced back in the second ODI in Adelaide, defeating Australia by nine wickets. Australia, batting first, were all out for just 163 runs, with Steve Smith top-scoring with 35 runs. Haris Rauf led the charge for Pakistan, taking 5 wickets for 29 runs, while Shaheen Afridi took 3 wickets for 26 runs. Pakistan chased down the target in just 27 overs, with Saim Ayub scoring 82 and Abdullah Shafique remaining unbeaten on 64.