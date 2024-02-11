U19 World Cup 2024 Final: Australia Defeat India by 79 Runs To Lift Their Fourth Title

Team India suffered multiple setbacks in their record run-chase against Australia in the final of the U-19 World Cup at Willowmoore Park on Sunday. Musheer Khan (22), Arshin Kulkarni (3), captain Uday Saharan (8) and superstar Sachin Dhas (9) failed to make an impact as Australia reduced India to 128-8 in 33.1 overs. to defeat India by 79 runs.

India kept a check on Australia for much of the innings but the latter recovered to set a score of 253/7 in their 50 overs. Oliver Peake finished unbeaten on a score of 46 off 43 to provide the late impetus while Harjas Singh, who came into the match with a previous highest score of just 17 in the tournament, smacked 55 in 64 balls. Pacer Raj Limbani recorded figures of 3/38 in his 10 overs while Naman Tiwari took two wickets for 63 runs. Spinners Saumy Pandey and Musheer Khan took a wicket each.