Australia vs India, 4th Test: AUS Beat IND by 184 runs at MCG, Take 2-1 Lead in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australia have taken 2-1 lead in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy beating India by 184 runs in Melbourne today. Chasing 340, India suffered a batting collapse with Yashasvi Jaiswal playing lone hand with a fighting 84 as they were bowled out for 155.There were lots of ebbs and flows throughout this game. Australia's mammoth score of 474 in the first innings pushed India on the back foot.



India were 112/3 at Tea with Pant and Jaiswal going strong and would have believed in themselves to save this Test match. Australia, on the other hand, knew that a wicket can open things up and that's what exactly happened. Pant once again fell trying to play a big shot and that opened the floodgates.

The rest of the batters kept falling like a pack of cards with an Aussie attack on the prowl. India lost their last seven wickets for 34 runs. They seized the crunch moments in the game and that is what matters. Australia go 2-1 up in the series with a game in hand and bolster their chances to qualify for the WTC final.