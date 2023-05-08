Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams declines NSW contract to pursue opportunities in other T20 leagues worldwide

Melbourne [Australia], May 8 : Australian all-rounder Del Sams has declined a state contract with New South Wales in order to pursue other chances in the T20 franchise sector.

Sams, who presently plays for the Sydney Thunder in the BBL, has played 10 T20Is for Australia, the most of which came against England just before last year's World Cup, and is currently with the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, where he has yet to participate. He will play for Essex in the T20 Blast before returning to Trent Rockets for the Hundred.

He appeared in five Marsh Cup one-day matches for NSW last season but has not played first-class cricket since 2018. Sams' decision comes after Kane Richardson was left off Queensland's contract list.

"When he is in the state he will still be invited to train and participate on our white-ball program. The door is never shut for anyone in his position and with his talent," said new head coach Greg Shipperd said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Allrounder Chris Green, who was previously regarded a T20 specialist but was crowned NSW's Sheffield Shield player of the season for 2022-23, is heading in the opposite direction. In six matches, he took 20 wickets and scored 290 runs, including nine wickets on his first-class debut.

As previously disclosed, Tasman Jackson Bird has signed for the state, while top-order batting Blake MacDonald and fast bowler Ross Pawson have inked their maiden contracts.

MacDonald achieved a half-century on Shield debut against South Australia in the penultimate game of the season, after making an unbeaten 177 against West Indies for a combined NSW and ACT XI.

Joel Davies, who captained Australia's Under-19 side last season, has been given a rookie contract and will be joining his brother Ollie at the state.

Trent Copeland (retired) and Mickey Edwards (relocated to the United Kingdom) are removed off the list, while Sean Abbott is added to those having a CA deal. Lachlan Hearne, a batter, was not awarded a contract, while rookie Liam Doddrell was also passed over as the amount of contracts available was lowered under the new MOU.

On Sunday, it was announced that Greg Shipperd would be the next coach of the NSW men's team.

New South Wales men's contracts 2023-24 Sean Abbott (CA), Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins (CA), Joel Davies (R), Oliver Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Ryan Hackney, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Josh Hazlewood (CA), Moises Henriques, Baxter Holt, Del Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon (CA), Blake Macdonald, Blake Nikitaras, Jack Nisbet (R), Kurtis Patterson, Ross Pawson, Will Salzmann (R), Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Lachlan Shaw (R), Steven Smith (CA), Mitchell Starc (CA), Chris Tremain, Hunar Verma (R), David Warner (CA), Adam Zampa (CA)

CA = Cricket Australia, R = Rookie contract.

