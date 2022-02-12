Avesh Khan sold to Lucknow Super Giants for 10 crore

Uncapped India pacer Avesh Khan was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for 10 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction on Saturday. The IPL 2022 mega auction is being held in Bengaluru and it is a two-day event that will get over on Sunday. A bidding war for Avesh took place between a number of teams. In January 2018, he was bought by the Delhi Daredevils for ₹75 lakh (US$100,000) in the 2018 IPL auction.

He made his List A debut for Madhya Pradesh in the 2017–18 Vijay Hazare Trophy on 5 February 2018.In January 2021, he was named as one of five net bowlers in India's Test squad for their series against England. In May 2021, he was also named as one of four standby players in India's Test squad for the final of the 2019–2021 ICC World Test Championship and their away series against England. Avesh finished as Delhi Capitals' highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021.

