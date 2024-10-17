Axar Patel To Replace Rishabh Pant As Delhi Capitals Captain For IPL 2025: Reports

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will not captain the Delhi Capitals in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). According to a report by the Times of India on Thursday (October 17), the franchise is reportedly considering a leadership change, with all-rounder Axar Patel being a top contender to succeed Pant, who has been captain since 2021.A source cited by TOI suggested that the Delhi Capitals are likely searching for a new leader. "There are possibilities that India all-rounder Axar Patel might take on the role, or the franchise may look for captaincy options at the IPL auction, which is expected to take place overseas in mid-November," the source said.

Despite the potential captaincy shift, Pant is expected to remain the franchise's top retention. "The leadership group at DC believes Pant would benefit from playing without the added burden of captaincy," the source added. Pant has been a key figure for the Delhi Capitals since joining the team in 2016. He is the franchise’s most capped player in IPL history and holds the record for the highest run scorer for the team. He was named captain in 2021 after Shreyas Iyer was sidelined due to an injury during India’s white-ball series against England in March 2022.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, Pant was retained by Delhi Capitals for ₹16 crore. He led the team in 2022, where they finished fifth in the standings. However, he missed the 2023 season due to multiple injuries sustained in a road accident on December 30, 2022. Pant returned as captain for the 2024 edition, where he emerged as the leading run-scorer for the team, though they again fell short of the playoffs.