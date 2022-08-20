Azam Khan becomes first Pakistan player to join UAE's ILT20

Azam Khan has become the first Pakistan player to sign up with the UAE's International League T20. The 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter is among the overseas players recruited by Desert Vipers, the franchise owned by Lancer Capital. Desert Vipers are the only franchise in ILT20 who do not have Indian owners. The other five franchises have avoided signing Pakistan players, keeping in mind the country’s volatile relations with India.

The Glazer Family, which is renowned for owning the Manchester United team in the English Premier League, confirmed Azam’s signing on Friday (August 19). The franchise’s official social media post read.Son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, 24-year-old Azam has represented the country in three T20Is, having made his international debut against England in Nottingham in July 2021. Tom Moody is director of cricket at Desert Vipers, while former England James Foster is the head coach. Sheldon Cottrell, Alex Hales, Wanindu Hasaranga and Colin Munro are the franchise’s other key signings.