Azam Khan Spotted Eating Street Food In New York After PAK’s Poor Show In T20 World Cup 2024 (Watch Video)

Pakistan has had a poor start to the T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with two defeats in as many games. It started with a loss to co-hosts USA. In their next game, Pakistan faced a six-run defeat to arch-rivals India. Amid their poor T20 World Cup run, Pakistan wicketkeeper Azam Khan has presumably been spotted enjoying street food at a shop in New York. The video, which surfaced online following Pakistan’s loss to India, has infuriated fans for showing Azam in a carefree mood. Azam is often criticised for his perceived lack of fitness.

Azam Khan, who registered an unwanted duck against USA on June 6, was dropped from the Pakistan playing XI for their must-win match against India. Apart from his lackluster batting record in T20Is, the cricketer has also been subjected to severe criticisms by fans over his weight and fitness issues. The wicketkeeper was also sloppy with the gloves against England during a 4-match T20I series last month.

In fact, Mohammad Rizwan kept wickets for Pakistan against the USA in their opener while Azam played as an outfielder. Yet to open their account on the Group A points table, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan team will now face Canada at the same New York-based venue on June 11. In a bid to stay in contention for the Super Eight, Pakistan needs to win each of their remaining two fixtures with emphatic margins