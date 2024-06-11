Pakistan's assistant coach Azhar Mahmood defended cricketer Azam Khan after the latter was seen at a fast-food stall in New York following Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2024 loss to India. Mahmood, addressing the media, stressed that players need relaxation outside cricket and that going out for food is their only form of entertainment.

A video of Khan at a fast-food stall surfaced on social media on Monday, drawing criticism from netizens. The 25-year-old cricketer, already under scrutiny for his fitness, had registered a duck on his T20 World Cup debut. Questions arose about the players' adherence to diet plans, to which Mahmood responded firmly.

"Did you see the match day? Cricket is played on the ground. There is life beyond cricket. You were there too; I saw you there. We fans are quite emotional. It's not possible that if you lose a match, your life is over. You need something to relax your mind," Mahmood said.

Mahmood further asserted that if Pakistan had won, such questions would not have been raised. "I've been with English teams too. Going out to eat is our entertainment. Tell me, who is not following a diet plan? All the teams in the world do it. When we lose, it feels like we are not following this or that. If we had won, you wouldn't be asking this question."

Pakistan must defeat Canada on Tuesday to remain in the tournament.