Babar Azam becomes fastest player to reach 5000 runs in ODIs

Karachi [Pakistan], May 6 : Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has become the fastest player to reach 5000 runs in the ODI format. He crossed the 5000 run-mark in 97 innings. Babar broke Hashim Amla's record of scoring 5000 runs in 101 innings.

After Babar managed to edge past Amla's record, the former West Indian legend Viv Richards moved to third position as he had scored 5000 runs in 114 innings. India's star batter Virat Kohli had made 5000 runs in 114 innings, while Australia's left-handed batter David Warner crossed the 5000 runs in 115 innings.

Babar scored his 18th century with a delightful knock of 107(117) against New Zealand in 4th ODI match of the series at the National Stadium, Karachi on Friday. His knock could turn out to be crucial as Pakistan eyes the top spot in the ODI team rankings.

Pakistan were fifth on the ODI rankings before the five-match ODI series began with a rating of 106 but now they have jumped to the third with consecutive performances at home. Meanwhile, New Zealand, who were second, have slipped down to the fifth spot.

Currently, in the third spot with a rating of 112, Pakistan are only marginally behind Australia (113.286) and India (112.638). If they win the fourth ODI on Friday, they will go to the top with a rating of 113.483, with Australia dropping to No.2 and India to No.3.

However, to remain on top, Pakistan will have to ensure a clean sweep, winning the fifth and final ODI on May 7. A loss in the final ODI will see them slipping back to No.3 and Australia reclaiming their No.1 ranking.

Pakistan will also remain on top if they win the fourth ODI and the fifth match is abandoned or yields a no-result.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor