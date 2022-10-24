Babar Azam delivers inspiring speech to teammates after Virat Kohli's heroics

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam delivered a motivational speech inside the dressing room after his team lost to Rohit Sharma's India in the T20 World Cup Super 12 match on Sunday, October 23 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“We win as one and lose as one!”



Listen what Matthew Hayden, Babar Azam and Saqlain Mushtaq told their players following a heartbreaking loss in Melbourne.#T20WorldCup | #WeHaveWeWillpic.twitter.com/suxGf34YSe — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 23, 2022

Brothers, it was a good match. We put in the effort like always. We put in the effort, but some mistakes happened. But from those mistakes, we have to learn, we shouldn’t fall. The tournament has just started, we have lots of matches left, remember that,” Babar was quoted as saying in the dressing room. "Nobody should fall. In the end, I would say, we didn’t lose because of one person. We all lost as a team. Nobody should point fingers at one person, this should not happen, not in this team," he stated. As a team we have lost, as a team we will win. We have to stick together, remember that. We have had good performances as well, so look at those also. The small mistakes that were made, we need to work on those as a team," Babar added. Pakistan's next match is against Zimbabwe, captained by Craig Ervine, on Thursday, October 27 at the Perth Stadium.