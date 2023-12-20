ICC ODI Rankings: Babar Azam replaces Shubman Gill as No.1 batsman

Former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has replaced India's Shubman Gill as the new top-ranked batsman in ODIs. Gill who had a dream run in white-ball cricket the last few months has been rested for the South Africa series which is currently underway. Gill has acquired the second spot with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the 3rd and 4th spot. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer has dropped to the 12th spot.

In the bowlers' chart, South African spinner Keshav Maharaj remains at the top followed by Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood. India's Mohammed Siraj is at number 3. Jasprit Bumrah (5th) and Kuldeep Yadav (8th) are the other Indians to feature in the top 10.Mohammad Shami is at the 11th spot, while spinner Ravindra Jadeja is ranked 22nd.The all-rounders' list remains relatively unchanged, with Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan staying at the top spot. Jadeja (12th) and Hardik Pandya (17th) are the only Indians in the top 20. In T20Is, India's Suryakumar Yadav remains atop the batting chart.Adil Rashid holds the number one spot among T20 bowlers, becoming only the second English spinner after Graeme Swann to do so. In the Test arena, Kane Willamson is at the number one spot followed by Joe Root and Steve Smith. In the bowling department, India's Ravichandran Ashwin tops the chart in Test matches followed by Kagiso Rabada, Shakib Al Hasan and Ravindra Jadeja.

