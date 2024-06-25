‘Bambai Se Aaya…’: Rashid Khan Celebrates Afghanistan’s Semifinals Entry on Instagram, Shares Pic With Rohit Sharma

Elated after Afghanistan's thrilling win against Australia, securing their spot in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semifinals, star spinner Rashid Khan took to Instagram to celebrate with a special photo.

Defending 114 runs, Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by eight runs to secure a spot in the World Cup semifinals. Rashid Khan became the first Afghanistan captain to lead his team to an ICC tournament semifinal. He cried in joy after his side progressed to the next stage. Afghanistan scripted history by securing their first-ever semifinal entry in any ICC tournament.

The caption, in Hindi, translates to "My friend from Mumbai has come," with Khan posing alongside Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma. The photo has captured the hearts of fans, showcasing he friendly banter and mutual respect between Khan and Sharma, also highlight the spirit of sportsmanship that transcends national rivalries.

Also, Thousands of fans rushed to the streets to celebrate Afghanistan's win. The Rashid Khan-led side defeated Najmul Shanto's Bangladesh by 8 runs using the DLS system, eliminating one of the favourites, Australia, from the race for the semi-final. After impressive triumphs over T20I cricket giants such as New Zealand and Australia during the same T20 World Cup run, Rashid's Afghanistan made it to the last four.

The magnitude of this victory has also been appreciated by Afghanistan fans, who have gone viral on social media after gathering in large numbers on the country's streets for celebration parades.