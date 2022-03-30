Bangalore register first win of IPL 2022, defeat KKR in low scoring thriller

RCB have huffed and puffed to go over the line as the red army registered their first win of the season. Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee provided Kolkata Knight Riders with the perfect start as they ripped through the RCB middle order. Chasing a paltry 129, Royal Challengers Bangalore found themselves in deep trouble as Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Anuj Rawat found themselves back in the pavillion.

For RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of the bowlers as the Sri Lankan snapped 4 wickets. KKR started on a poor note losing Venkatesh Iyer 10 (14), Ajinkya Rahane 9 (10), and Nitish Rana 10 (5) in the powerplay overs. Shreyas Iyer also failed to do much as he was dismissed on 13 (10). Andre Russell did manage to light the stadium with some massive sixes but he could only score 25 off 18 balls.