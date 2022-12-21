Bangladesh fast bowling coach Allan Donald on Wednesday said that he wants to see his seamers show some extra aggression when they take on India in the second and final Test of two-match series here at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday.

Donald said that a 350-380 score would set up the second Test in Mirpur. Fast bowling is normally avoided at Mirpur because of the nature of the pitch, but Donald believes that brief bursts of aggressive bowling, similar to how India's quicks performed in Chattogram, are the way to go.

"How they get themselves involved in the contest. Despite three spinners, you have a free ride to be a bit more expansive as a quick. You can bowl short and full for longer. You can put everything on the table for four overs," ESPNcricinfo quoted Allan Donald as saying.

"If you saw how [Mohammed] Siraj or Umesh [Yadav] bowled [in Chattogram], they either went very short and attacking. They had people in catching positions. The ball was slightly reversing. You know what you will get with a spinner, so we want to see us being a little more attacking. It is not easy to duck on these pitches, so if you have a bit of pace, you can be a little more expansive and aggressive," he further added.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 150 in the first innings in Chattogram, trailing India's first innings total of 404 by 254. Despite batting for more than 100 overs to make 324 in the fourth innings, they eventually fell 188 short, thanks in large part to Zakir Hasan's first century.

"The second innings batting is a blueprint for us. The young man has surprised many. It is the first time I have seen Zakir. I love his attitude, boldness and attacking mindset. He has come to play. He showed that he can take on the very best bowlers. He has been a terrific breath of fresh air. He backs himself," Donald said.

Donald also stated that Bangladesh cannot afford to let India off the hook in the second Test, as they did in the first. India were 48 for 3 in the first innings in Chattogram, but they dug their way out of a difficult situation to register a 400-plus score that set them up for victory.

"You got one chance to cash in. You win the toss, hopefully, bat first, and make 350 or 380. I am guessing what the value of that first innings score might be. Pitch looks fairly dry so you have to cash in in the first innings. It is your only chance to set the Test match up in the first innings. If we bowl, we have also shown that in the first innings when we had India 48 for 3. We dropped a couple of tough chances but we cannot drop at this level. Then you get put to the sword," the Bangladesh coach further stated.

Donald also mentioned that India has a handful of hitters up their sleeve, like KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, who would be looking for big scores after missing out in Chattogram.

"They are the prized wickets. It is like when [Sachin] Tendulkar walks to the crease, you know the value of getting it right is absolutely paramount. When the great Kohli steps up, you miss a chance against him, and you suffer. They don't give many chances after that. I thought we were very good against Kohli and KL," he said.

"It is like bowling to Lara. All of a sudden, the temperature goes up. I know that Virat is hungry to leave this Test series with a hundred but I thought we bowled well to him so far, and hopefully that continues from tomorrow onwards," Donald further added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor