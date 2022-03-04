Bangladesh rope in Allan Donald as pace bowling coach

Bangladesh Cricket Board has appointed Allan Donald as their next pace bowling coach. The contract for the former South Africa will run till the next ICC T20 World Cup. Donald, who played 72 Tests and 164 ODIs, will take over from Ottis Gibson, who joined Yorkshire as head coach. Donald has worked as a bowling consultant in 2007 and also had a stint with Warwickshire County Cricket Club. Often nicknamed 'White Lightning', he is considered one of the South Africa national cricket team's most successful pace bowlers.

He has also worked with Royal Challengers Bangladesh and Sri Lanka during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Apart from his coaching stints, the pacer was also inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2019.Bangladesh are scheduled to tour South Africa for three ODIs and two Tests with the opening fixture scheduled for March 18.Donald was one of the top fast bowlers in Test cricket, reaching the top of the ICC Test rankings in 1998, peaking with a ranking of 895 points the next year. In One Day Internationals (ODIs), he reached 794 points in 1998, ranked second behind teammate Shaun Pollock. He shared the new ball with Pollock from the 1996/1997 tour of India until his retirement in 2002.