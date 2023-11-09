BCB to seek clarification from Allan Donald on Angelo Mathews’ timed-out dismissal

In reference to Shakib Al Hasan’s appeal for a timed-out dismissal against Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews during their match in Delhi on Monday, Bangladesh fast-bowling coach Allan Donald stated that he doesn’t “like that sort of thing. Shakib Al Hasan faced substantial backlash from various sources for his actions, with Allan Donald adding his voice to the disapproval. Donald found it disheartening to witness such conduct on the cricket field. He conveyed his dissatisfaction with Shakib and noted a discernible sense of discontent in his demeanour when discussing the incident.

It was disappointing to see. I can understand Shakib taking his chance. His words were 'I was doing everything to win'. You can sense in my voice that I don't like it. My immediate reaction when that happened - and this is just [that] my instincts would have taken over - is I almost actually thought of going on that field and saying, 'enough is enough, we don't stand for this; we are not that kind of team who stand for this'. That was my immediate thought," Donald said during an interview with CricBlog.Net. BCB officials acknowledged their awareness of Allan Donald's outburst and affirmed their intention to promptly seek clarification. They underlined their commitment to avoiding any distractions for the team in the lead-up to their crucial match against Australia. "We have seen the news quoting Donald, and we are taking that seriously. We will certainly seek an explanation in the coming days."As the substitute swiftly arrived with the appropriate helmet, the umpires expressed their dissatisfaction with the proceedings. Bangladesh's captain wasted no time in lodging an appeal for a 'timed out' dismissal. Despite Mathews' efforts to clarify the situation with both Shakib and the umpires, Bangladesh upheld their appeal, leading to a rare instance of a timed out dismissal.