BBL 2024: Adelaide Strikers Sign England Batsman Ollie Pope As Their Overseas Player

The Adelaide Strikers have secured Ollie Pope as their pre-draft overseas signing for the upcoming Big Bash League season. However, due to England's Test series concluding their tour of New Zealand on December 18, Pope will miss the Strikers' opening match against Sydney Thunder on December 17.Currently serving as England's stand-in captain in their series against Sri Lanka, Pope will join forces with Alex Carey, Chris Lynn, Matthew Short, and D'Arcy Short at the Strikers.

Pope, the English vice-captain, boasts a solid T20 record with Surrey, averaging 33.25 across 50 matches. However, he had a challenging stint in The Hundred, scoring only 35 runs in five games for the London Spirit, who ended at the bottom of the men's competition. "Joining the Adelaide Strikers is a fantastic opportunity for me. Adelaide is a vibrant city with a rich cricket culture, and the Adelaide Oval is one of the most iconic venues in the world," Pope said. "I'm excited to play in front of the passionate Strikers fans and be part of such a reputable team."

Strikers' new head coach, Tim Paine, expressed his enthusiasm about signing Pope and looks forward to collaborating with the talented right-handed batter. "Ollie Pope is a remarkable talent with a proven track record at the top level. His dynamic batting and wicket-keeping skills are a great addition to our team. We’re excited to have him with us and believe he will be a key player this season. His experience and leadership will certainly enhance our squad," Paine commented.