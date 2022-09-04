BBL side Melbourne Stars get charismatic Australia spinner Zampa for two years

Melbourne, Sep 4 Days after taking in New Zealand pace bowler Trent Boult in the Big Bash League (BBL) Player Draft, the Melbourne Stars have signed a new two-year deal with Adam Zampa, which will see the Australia team leg-spinner remain with the club until the end of BBL-14.

Zampa has been a key figure for the Stars since moving to the club from the Adelaide Strikers in BBL-5. During his time with the Stars, Zampa has taken 82 wickets and established himself as one of the premier white-ball spinners in the world.

In the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE, the spinner was named in the team of the tournament and was recently named as part of Australia's squad for this year's T20 World Cup. Australia will look to defend their title at home.

Melbourne Stars general manager Blair Crouch said Zampa was a crucial signing for the club.

"Adam is such a key member of the Melbourne Stars family and has worked hard to build a close connection with our members and fans over a long period of time. He's a much sought after cricketer but more importantly a tremendous person to have around the club," said Crouch in a statement.

"Adam will also play a big role off the field over the coming years as we continue to work with Adam on our Team Green environmental initiative, for which he is the ambassador."

Melbourne Stars coach David Hussey said Zampa's hard work was being well rewarded. "After being forced to wait his turn at international level, Adam has been nothing short of outstanding in working on his leg spin craft.

"He is a key senior member of the Melbourne Stars, as well as his talent with the ball, he also bring tremendous leadership for those with less experience among the group."

Zampa said he was looking forwards to a fruitful stay at the club for the next couple of seasons.

"I love coming to Melbourne every year for the BBL and I'm looking forward to spending another two seasons as part of the Stars family. We've been able to assemble a great group of players and I want to achieve the ultimate prize with this group.

"It's a huge summer coming up in Australian cricket and I can't wait to get to Melbourne after the ICC T20 World Cup for BBL-12."

Zampa's deal comes after all-rounder Glenn Maxwell inked a four-year extension in February this year.

Melbourne Stars squad for BBL-12: Trent Boult (NZ), Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke (Eng), Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Luke Wood (Eng), Adam Zampa.

