BBL: Steve Smith's ton powers Sydney Sixers to 59-run win over Adelaide Strikers

A century by star batter Steve Smith and top bowling performances helped Sydney Sixers clinch a 59-run win over Adelaide Strikers in their Big Bash League (BBL) match at Coffs Harbour on Tuesday.

Sydney Sixers are at the top of the BBL points table with eight wins in 12 matches, three losses and one match failed to produce a result. Strikers are at the fifth position with 10 points, five wins in 12 matches and seven losses.

Chasing 204, Ben Dwarshuis removed skipper Travis Head for just five runs at the score of 21.

But the duo of Matthew Short and Alex Carey helped their side cross the 50-run mark. At the end of six overs at the end of the powerplay, Strikers were at 53/1, with Short (40*) and Carey (8*) at the crease.

Todd Murphy ended the 37-run stand between the duo, dismissing Short for 40 off 24 balls. The Strikers were reduced to 58/2.

From that point, Strikers started to lose wickets at a more regular rate. Carey reached his half-century and had a 35-run stand with Thomas Kelly (8). Steve O'Keefe removed Kelly for eight and half the Strikers team was inside the hut for 107 runs.

The Strikers failed to recover after this wicket and were bundled out for 144 runs in 19 overs. Carey was the top scorer for the side, making 54 off 35 balls.

Ben Dwarshuis (3/28) and Todd Murphy (3/35) were the pick of the bowlers for the Sixers. O'Keefe took two wickets while Sean Abbott took one.

Put into bat first by the Strikers, the Sixers put up a score of 203/5 in 20 overs. Steve Smith scored a brilliant 101 off 56 balls, with five fours and seven sixes. Kurtis Patterson scored a valuable 43 off 33 balls while Jordan Silk played an entertaining cameo of 31* off 16 balls with three fours and a six.

Wes Agar (2/48) was the pick of the bowlers for Strikers. Matthew Short, Cameron Boyce took a wicket each too.

Steve Smith was adjudged as the 'Man of the Match' for his century.

( With inputs from ANI )

