BCCI allows 25% crowd inside stadiums for IPL 2022

In a major announcement, BCCI on Wednesday confirmed that more than 25 percent of crowd capacity will be allowed in the stadiums for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The IPL 2022 is set to be staged in Maharashtra- 55 league matches across three venues in Mumbai and 15 matches in Pune. The TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 resumes with the Chennai Super Kings taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on 26 March.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝗶𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 👏 👏



Tickets for #TATAIPL 2022 will be 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 from 12PM IST onwards today 👍 👍



Go grab your tickets 🎫 🎫 - See you at the stands! 🏟️ 📣



Details below 🔽 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 23, 2022

Fans can buy tickets starting March 23rd from 12 PM onwards for the league phase of the tournament on the official website www.iplt20.com. Tickets can also be purchased on www.BookMyShow.com The matches will be played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai & Pune with an audience occupancy rate of 25% as per COVID-19 protocols. In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International stadium, Pune.With the addition of two new teams -- Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans -- the IPL will have 74 matches this season, with 70 of them being played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and Brabourne Stadium along with Navi Mumbai's DY Patil ground and MCA International Stadium in Pune.